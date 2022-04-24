Hickstead Derby backer extends commitment, plus more sponsorship news





Al Shira’aa extends Hickstead Derby sponsorship

Al Shira’aa has extended its title sponsorship of the Hickstead Derby for a further three years.

The stables first sponsored the iconic class in 2017 and the new agreement means they will remain as main sponsor until at least 2024.

Al Shira’aa, founded by HH Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has stables in the UAE as well as in the UK.

“Al Shira’aa is delighted to support the annual Hickstead Derby,” said the sheikha. “As an owner and proud breeder, supporting these historic classes in Great Britain allows us to be placed firmly on the European map, showcasing the fruits of our production and the quality of British bred-horses.

“I am thankful to the showjumping community in the United Kingdom for allowing us to be part of these fantastic shows on the British showjumping calendar, and to the Bunn family for their heritage in this sport, creating a fantastic showground for owners, breeders, horses, riders and spectators. With the absence of this thrilling class for the past two years, I hope everyone enjoys this year’s Derby as much as we do.”

Hickstead director Lizzie Bunn said: “As we look forward to the 60th Derby, I am proud to see the showground that my father created, and its most famous class, still flourishing.”

Countryside Alliance sponsors Festival of Hunting

The Countryside Alliance has become a key sponsor of the Festival of Hunting.

This year’s festival returns to the East of England Showground on 20 July and encompasses the 134th Peterborough Royal Foxhound Show.

Countryside Alliance chief executive Tim Bonner said: “As long-term supporters of the Festival of Hunting and the Peterborough Royal Foxhound Show, the Countryside Alliance is delighted to have become a key sponsor of this truly unique celebration of hounds. The Alliance is committed to protecting the future of all lawful hunting activities and we look forward to welcoming our members and supporters to this year’s event.”

Richard Bramley, chairman of the East of England Agricultural Society, added: “As organiser of the event we have always been strongly supported by the Countryside Alliance with the Festival of Hunting, therefore it gives me great pleasure announcing they have agreed to strengthen this even further by becoming a key sponsor from 2022.”

Kask joins forces with Helgstrand Dressage

Italian helmet manufacturer Kask has signed a deal with Helgstrand Dressage.

“This new collaboration with one of the most important dressage stables in the world represents a source of great pride and satisfaction for our company and we expect it will continue in the years to come,” said Kask general director Diego Zambon.

“As a new partner of Helgstrand Dressage we look forward to accompanying their athletes during competitions both at national and international level, guaranteeing maximum safety and comfort.”

Fitzdares to sponsor Thirsk Hunt Cup

Bookmaker Fitzdares has committed to a one-year sponsorship deal of the Thirsk Hunt Cup.

The mile handicap first ran in 1859 and is Thirsk’s most prestigious race. The 2022 edition takes place next Saturday (30 April).

“We are very excited to have Fitzdares as our new partner for the Thirsk Hunt Cup,” said Thirsk manager and clerk of the course, James Sanderson.

“With their generous contribution towards the race, we are able to offer a total prize fund of £50,000 and so we look forward to another highly competitive renewal.”

Fitzdares chief executive William Woodhams added: “We are fully committed to supporting UK and Irish racing and therefore we could not be happier to be heading up to Thirsk, for the first time, to sponsor the historic Thirsk Hunt Cup.”

Haygain partners with Scott Brash

Haygain has signed a partnership agreement with British Olympic gold medallist and Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping winner Scott Brash.

Scott deepened his interest in respiratory health through educational days hosted by his long-term sponsor, Boehringer Ingelheim.

“It was in the course of [those education days] that I learned what the Haygain machine does and how it really helps get the dust particles out of hay and haylage,” he said.

Scott has all three of Haygain’s models, for use at home and travelling.

“I started seeing some of the top guys have it at the top shows, and to smell the sweetness of it when you walked into their stables,” Scott said, adding that Haygain is very useful on the show circuit.

“I think the Haygain is really key to healthy horse management when you don’t have much control over the rest of their environment.

“Your horses always come first and their happiness and wellbeing are what matter most.”

