



Amy Hose made it back-to-back advanced medium titles, winning the Nupafeed advanced medium silver at the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships with Enrique on 71.28% – two days on from winning the Black Country Saddles advanced medium silver.

Ellie Robers and Lyon HK were second on 70.72%, with Lindsay Wilcox-Reid and Sanbonani completing the top three on 69.33%.

It’s been a rapid rise for Amy and Enrique, who also pulled off a double at last year’s Winter Championships — and they look set to climb higher still.

“It’s surreal — but a great feeling,” said Amy. “I had one little mistake in my extension, but apart from that, I enjoyed every minute in there. This horse is just amazing — I love him to pieces.”

She and Enrique rode to a new, more dramatic freestyle — one previously used by her trainer Jezz Palmer, who she also works with at Anmore Dressage.”

“I’ve only just switched to it, I normally go for quite fun, bubbly music, but this was totally different — a bit more dramatic,” she said.

Enrique, a big, elastic mover, looked every inch the showman on his lap of honour.

“Jezz told me that after doing the double-double, I had to go for it — so I did! I wasn’t sure I’d be able to stop at the end. But Enrique loves the attention — he laps up the clapping.”

Reflecting on her Winter Championships experience, Amy added: “I didn’t think anything could top last year — that was my first Winters. So to come back and do it again… it’s just incredible.”

Next up is another big step: prix st georges.

“Neither of us have done it before, so it’ll be a brand new challenge,” Amy said. “We’ll get training and give it our best shot — and hopefully, be back here again next year.”

Bolt from the blue: wildcard pair win bumper class at the Winter Area Festival Championships

Hayley Bolt and Hilleon triumphed in the largest class of the entire Petplan Winter Area Festival Championships — the 48-strong prelim bronze — with a winning score of 71.67%.

The pair went down the centre line at 11:01am and had an anxious wait until after 6pm before their win was confirmed, made all the more impressive given they came in as wildcard entrants after placing fifth at Solihull’s Winter Area Festival.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” said Hayley. “I’ve been watching and refreshing the results all day. I was so anxious — butterflies non-stop — my nerves were shot. But it was worth the wait. Unbelievable.”

Hayley works and trains with Patsy Bartram, and rides Hilleon on behalf of owner Kate Leverton, who is currently studying veterinary medicine in Edinburgh and left the mare in training with Patsy.

“I’ve been with Pat for 20 years,” said Hayley. “I was only 13 when I started riding for her, and she’s supported me every step of the way. But this was my first-ever championships, my first title — I’ve always been the ‘home rider’.

“So to get out there and actually do it… I’m over the moon. I don’t know what to say — I’m just so proud.”

