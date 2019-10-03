‘An absolute joy’: H&H celebrates all-time top horses in special collectors’ edition

Horse & Hound is excited to announce the release of a very special commemorative collectors’ issue — Horse & Hound’s 100 Greatest Horses Of All Time.

The issue is available from today (3 October) for a limited time from newsagents and selected retailers or from Mags UK.

This 124-page premium special edition produced by the Horse & Hound team celebrates those equine legends who have had the greatest impact on history and sport. The riders and connections of these great animals — from Red Rum to Valegro — share insights into what set these horses apart.

Experts such as Carl Hester and Henrietta Knight reveal what the greatest horses of our and previous generations were really like to ride and to train.

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins says: “Heralding the real heroes of horse sport, the horses themselves, is the best of what we do at Horse & Hound each week.

“We are fortunate to have these brave, athletic and beautiful animals in our lives, delighting us through sport now as they once fought for us in war. We owe horses a great debt, for the health, respite and strength they bring us and we are privileged to celebrate their best in this issue. Compiling these pages has been an absolute joy.”

With this special issue, readers can reminisce over the highs of our horse heroes’ careers, from difficult beginnings to the podium or winner’s enclosure. Greats from Desert Orchid to Big Star, Priceless to Dutch Courage, are remembered here by their connections with huge affection.

Sarah adds: “I would defy anyone when rereading the story of Aldaniti and Bob Champion’s comeback not to want to dig out their copy of Champions from the loft. I’ve had the theme tune stuck in my head for a week.

“If there were films made about any of the horses featured in this special issue I would want to watch them all again and again, revelling in these animals’ incredible accomplishments and characters, which is exactly what this issue has allowed us to do.”

