Abattoir concerns, police horses’ future and other things the horse world is talking about





Abattoir concerns

Concerns have been raised over a rise in export of horses for slaughter following the closure of the only abattoir that catered for equines in Ireland. Operations at Shannonside Foods were suspended after shocking scenes were revealed in RTÉ documentary, Horses – Making a Killing last summer. The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals described the scenes as “unacceptable” and welcomed the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine’s (DAFM) decision to suspend the abbttoir’s operations – but said it is important that there are “readily available and affordable ways to humanely end a horse’s life”. A DAFM spokesperson said there are no indications of any increase of welfare issues as a result of the closure of the plant – but confirmed there has been an increase in horses “exported directly for slaughter since the closure”.

The closure of a police mounted unit

Gloucestershire Constabulary’s mounted unit will close as the force needs to save £12.3m over the next months. Temporary chief constable Maggie Blyth said the force is “having to make some difficult decisions”, which include making up to 60 police staff posts redundant over the course of the year, and transferring the horses to West Midlands Police. “The practical arrangements of this transfer are still being worked through to ensure this important and specialist resource is maintained across policing and is still available to us and others when they’re needed. Our mounted officers will be redeployed elsewhere in the constabulary,” said Ms Blyth.

Three Brits among Kentucky entries

Entries for the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event (24-27 April) have been announced, and Brits Tom McEwen, Harry Meade and Lucienne Bellissimo are on the CCI5* roster. They will be joined by other top combinations including former winners and Olympic champions Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH, Tim and Jonelle Price, and home riders Boyd Martin and Buck Davidson.

