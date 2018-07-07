Abandoned, emaciated and lame: Shetland’s condition a ‘major concern’

An emaciated Shetland found on land next to a major road in Wales was so lame and weak she could barely stand.

RSPCA Cymru was called by members of the public concerned about the pony, who appeared to be struggling to walk and was alone near a burger van on land next to the A48, in the Coedkernew area.

The officer sent to the scene found that the mare, who is thought to be about five years old, was lame on her hind legs. Her hips and spine were clearly visible and the remains of her winter coat “very matted and clumpy”.

A spokesman for the charity said the grazing available on the land was “very poor”, and that the pony’s condition should have been a “major concern” for its owner.

The RSPCA said it is “eager to decipher how and why the pony was allowed to get into such condition”, and has now launched an appeal for any information that might help find her owner.

RSPCA inspector Izzi Hignell said: “This poor black Shetland pony was found emaciated and in an awful condition.

“Grazing on the land was very poor, and the condition of this equine should undoubtedly have provided a major concern for any owner.”

“If anyone has information about who owns this pony, or how she came to be found in this state, then we urge them to contact us. Our inspectorate appeal line can be reached on 0300 123 8018.”

The mare is now in the RSPCA’s care.

