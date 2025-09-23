



A war horse remembered

As we come out of a summer celebrating incredible partnerships in equestrian sport, we’ve learned of another strong and moving partnership – this one from a century ago. A piece of the forelock of a British Army horse who was killed during the First World War was kept for decades by sergeant William Simpson, who donated it to what is now the Soldiers of Shropshire Museum, 70 years ago. The hair has now gone on public display, with the note William wrote and signed: “Forelock of my Troop Horse, killed 6 Oct 1915”.

William served as a farrier sergeant in the Shropshire Yeomanry cavalry regiment, a part-time volunteer force in peace time. A spokesperson for the museum said it is possible the horse, killed on home service, was originally his own, and taken on for military service.

More than 450 animals seized in rescue – including 59 equines

A farmer who “wantonly neglected hundreds of animals” in one of the largest cases the RSPCA has ever dealt with has been jailed for a year and banned from keeping all animals for life.

Authorities who attended the location of these neglected animals found a “foul smell” owing to the “appalling conditions” in which more than 450 animals were being kept. Horses and donkeys were seized, along with many other species, in a multi-agency operation also involving The Donkey Sanctuary, Redwings, World Horse Welfare, Bransby Horses, the British Horse Society, Dogs Trust and Beauties’ Legacy.

Beautiful equestrian home for sale

There aren’t many pretty, immaculate three-bedroom homes with equestrian facilities on the market around the £800,000 mark and so this one has us talking about it. Huntsmans Cottage is a three-bedroom timber-framed home, within land of more than three acres including an outdoor arena and three stables, in the village of Bishampton.

