A vision for a future in which horses, humans and the planet thrive

This is the message to the industry, as British Equestrian (BEF) sets out its “vision for a sustainable future”, and its commitment to create a more sustainable partnership between horses, humans and the planet.

During COP28, the United Nations climate change conference (30 November–12 December), the BEF released a summary of research on the impact of equestrianism on the environment, which was carried out with sport and culture sustainability experts White Griffin, in tandem with Horse Sport Ireland (HSI). The UK research included interviews and online responses from about 900 people.

The White Griffin report summarised the impact of equestrianism, and the “risks, challenges and opportunities we face”. Over two-thirds of respondents said environmental sustainability is very important to them.

“The responses indicate the potential of developing the relationship between equestrianism and agriculture with 73% of landowners grazing livestock alongside horses,” the BEF spokesman said. “And 83% of respondents said waste was the most important topic to address with 80% citing removal of single-use plastics as the second priority.

“Encouragingly, 94% of respondents requested training or access to information to help improve their environmental impact.”

The report made 10 recommendations, which the BEF and HSI will work on. The former made specific recommendations to help improve environmental practice, and support its member bodies to do the same.

“Our vision is to create a biodiverse future, where horses and humans thrive in a healthy ecosystem; where we only take what the earth can sustain, and through responsive stewardship of the land, we lead the way in benefiting the natural world.”

BEF CEO Jim Eyre added: “As part of our privileged relationship with horses, we must protect the natural environment that sustains them. The growing environmental crisis is having a direct impact on our world – changing climate, water availability and resource depletion all affect us now and the future is uncertain. This vital research has presented us with a huge opportunity to fulfil our responsibility to the countryside and nature.

“In partnership with our member bodies, we will work hard to minimise our negative environmental impact and actively promote a more sustainable planet for horses, and humans, to exist. This will not be a simple process, but it is one that we, as a federation, are wholeheartedly committed to.”

The BEF will develop a strategy, and a “federation-wide blueprint to provide leadership and support to the member bodies and to complement their own environmental strategies”. These will be available in the new year, with an awareness and education campaign.

White Griffin director Ruth Dancer said: “It has been a huge privilege for myself and the team at White Griffin to work with British Equestrian on this project. Taking a research project from inception to an industry-wide consensus is an extraordinary feat, not least of all concerning a momentous topic like environmental sustainability.

“This has only been possible thanks to the collaborative and committed attitude of the BEF project team and the member bodies, all of which actively participated in this project. We look forward to supporting equestrianism in the years ahead in driving truly inspiring and meaningful change for the natural world.”

