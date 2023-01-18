A rider in a haynet, flying horses and other things the horse world is talking about





‘The dogs pushed me in’!

When 14-year-old Felix Westgate-Wilson found himself stuck head-first in a haynet, he kept calm and texted his mother Heather from his smartwatch. “Mum, I’m in a bit of a predicament,” he said. When Heather arrived, to find him legs in the air and a dog’s paw on his head, she of course made sure she snapped a picture. “I just laughed and said ‘You have to stay there!’” she told H&H.

Read more about this epic picture

Flying horses

Among the many responsibilities Alan Davies has had as a groom, flying horses around the world has become one of his specialist areas of expertise. Alan, who will this year step back from his role as full-time groom to Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester, estimates that he has been flying horses for about 30 years. Things have changed somewhat in that time.

Find out what equine air travel involves

Working smarter

The equestrian industry has to “work smarter”, do its calculations and know its value to remain viable with forthcoming national minimum wage (NMW) increases. The legal minimum that can be paid to employees is to increase again on 1 April, from £6.83 to £7.49 for 18- to 20-year-olds, from £9.18 to £10.18 for those aged 21 and 22, and from £9.50 to £10.42 for anyone aged 23 and over. For a 23-year-old groom working 60 hours per week, this is an increase of £2,870 per year. “I’m really worried about this, and I don’t say that lightly,” British Grooms Association founder Katan told H&H. “I don’t know how some yards will afford it.”

Find out what action yards can take

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.