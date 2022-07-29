A memorable birthday at Hickstead, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. A birthday to remember

William Whitaker celebrated his 33rd birthday in style with a win in the Royal International Vase 1.45m speed class yesterday, as the international classes kicked off at Hickstead. William fought off competition from a 84-strong field including second placed Harry Charles, to take the honours on 14-year-old mare Jallelah OL. The birthday boy said it had been a “great start to a good day”.

2. Glamourdale

As excitement grows for the dressage World Championships in Herning, Denmark, next month, we take a closer look at Lottie Fry’s superstar ride Glamourdale. The Lord Leatherdale x Negro stallion won the seven-year-old World Championship in 2018 and has continued to go from strength to strength. Lottie described her grand prix special in Opglabbeek, Belgium, earlier this year as the “best test” she had ever ridden – and said there seemed to be “no limit to his potential”.

3. An important beach warning

A fire and rescue service issued a warning after crews were called to a horse and rider stuck in a mud bank on the Cleethorpes coast. It is thought the horse had sunk up to its neck but had managed to free itself without injury. A spokesman for Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said riders need to be mindful of big areas of mud from rivers as they make their way to the sea, because even if the tide is out, these areas can become “very claggy”. The fire service’s incident commander John Lowden added that there have been a number of incidents of adults and children rescued in the last few weeks, and urged people to be aware of the mud and clay.

