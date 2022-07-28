‘He’s just like his dad’: Connemara follows in sire’s footsteps by winning RIHS M&M supreme





Lancashire-based Sandra Burton experienced a moment of deja vu at the 2022 Royal International Horse Show when she was crowned Corroconsult/BSPS RIHS Heritage M&M supreme with nine-year-old Connemara stallion Aniar Cashel, five years after she took the same accolade with his sire.

Ride judge Helen Horsfall, who was alongside Valerie Hodgett, said: “He was a very typey, lovely pony. I would definitely use him as a stallion. I was delighted with our classes; I asked riders for plenty of walk and trot and they all delivered.”

Emotions were running high as Sandra left the arena to greet her family.

“He just lifted to the grandstand and gave me one of his best rides yet,” said Sandra. “He gave me a lovely gallop, and came back to me well. I am just so pleased with him.”

Aniar was initially pulled fourth in his class.

“He went well, but all of the ponies did, so it was brilliant to be moved to the top place,” said Sandra. “I think the most unexpected thing is that I won this championship with his dad, Banks Timber, a few years ago, so I never dreamed I’d come back and do it with him.

“Aniar has the same temperament as his dad; they’re both so well behaved and have a lovely attitude to their work. They’re just like each other.”

It took Sandra seven hours to get to Hickstead, and she’s travelling back home tonight after brief celebrations.

“We have work commitments tomorrow morning; we run a milk round and I’ve left my sister in charge,” she said.

Katy Marriott-Payne rode last year’s RIHS Heritage supreme winner and this year’s Royal Windsor supreme champion Salcombe Starehole Bay into the reserve slot for his breeder Felicity Thompson.

“He was a beautiful type,” said Helen.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.