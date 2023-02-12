‘A life well lived’: final farewell to 90-year-old breeder and renowned judge





By Sophie Beaumont

Barbara Wilson, the hunt supporter, breeder and international judge died on 30 November, aged 90.

“B” started riding at a young age at her parents Arthur and Bryan’s riding school in North Yorkshire. Prior to the Second World War, the family moved to Hardingley Farm, West Yorkshire in the heart of the Rockwood Harriers country.

She hunted with the Rockwood Harriers, accompanied by her mother Bryan, then under the guidance of Teddy Lumb and Frank Woodhead, progressed to first whip. An honour for a female of her generation and a credit to her riding ability.

Aged 17, Barbara took up a position on a dairy farm in Wiltshire and hunted with the Beaufort. She later returned to West Yorkshire and won a scholarship to Newton Rigg to study dairy farming and allied subjects. Her qualifications took her to Denmark, but unimpressed by her rat-infested accommodation, Barbara returned to the UK.

In 1955, she responded to an advert in Horse & Hound to work at a Shetland and Highland stud in Aberdeen. Two weeks later, she boarded the train to meet Miss Richie at the Netherley Stud. The first year she was there, they went to the Royal Highland Show and one of Mrs Richie’s Shetlands stood supreme champion. For the next 17 years, Barbara returned to Netherley Stud from May to September. This is where her love for Shetland ponies began and many friendships formed.

In 1972, Barbara’s father suffered a heart attack and she returned to Hardingley to help run the family farm. It was then she started breeding Shetlands. Her Hardingley Stud produced some 51 foals, in the years to 2015, when she officially stopped breeding.

Barbara’s horse of a lifetime was not a Shetland but Sparkle, a Cleveland Bay, who she hunted with the Rockwood Harriers for 14 seasons, after which the mare was retired to stud. Sparkle’s first foal was a colt, sired by Knaresbourgh Jack, who Barbara named Tam O’Shanter. Tam was recruited by the Royal Mews and renamed Calgary.

For many years, he was The late Queen’s carriage lead horse and Barbara had numerous stories and anecdotes about his visits to the Royal Mews to see him. When he finished his royal duties, Calgary returned to West Yorkshire and his final years were spent at Hardingley Farm educating the youngsters.

Among her equine interests which included all native breeds, she was a welfare officer for the British Horse Society in West Yorkshire. She was involved in riding clubs and agricultural shows, and a lifelong member of the Rockwood Harriers.

She was a renowned international judge and remained a very active member of the Shetland Pony Stud Book Society (SPSBS), which she joined in 1963 and served on the council several times. One highlight was being asked to be one of the judges for the SPSBS centenary show at Ingliston in 1990.

Barbara’s extensive knowledge and wicked sense of humour will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. She had a life well lived.

