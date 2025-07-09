A last horsey wish granted, a ‘beautiful tribute’ and other things the equestrian world is talking about





A last wish

A terminally ill woman’s face was “filled with joy” as her wish to see a horse once more was granted. Allison Charlton was in Wansbeck General Hospital’s palliative care ward, and mentioned to the staff that she would love to see a horse again. A member of the team had relatives who owned a horse, so 15-year-old cob Charlie came to visit. “It was a really nice memory for us to have,” said Allison’s sons Jamie and John. “We had horses when we were kids. You can tell her face was filled with absolute joy. It was emotional for us as well to see her get that last wish.”

A fitting tribute

“This victory is for Miss Blue,” said top Brazilian rider Yuri Mansur after a win at Aachen on Sunday (6 July). Yuri’s top horse Miss Blue-Saint Blue Farm died aged 12 last month, a “loss that shook our entire team”, the rider said, but he and her stablemate Clariquada T won the Mystic Rose Prize at the weekend. “Even in our hardest moments, we must keep moving forward,” Yuri said. “Today, Clariquada T reminded us why we keep going. She gave her all in the Mystic Rose Prize at Aachen and took the win – an unforgettable class, and the most beautiful tribute we could imagine for Miss Blue.”

‘Never give up’

Britain’s Olympic medal-winning dressage stars Becky Moody and Jagerbomb delivered a top performance in Aachen, scoring a personal best in the grand prix special. The pair finished third, having helped Britain to fourth place in the Nations Cup. “It’s been an amazing experience,” Becky said. “The crowd here is incredible – so enthusiastic and knowledgeable.” Looking back on how far she and Jagerbomb have come, Becky added: I had pretty much accepted I wasn’t going to ride at the Olympics. Toward the end of the 2023 season, though, I realised how good a horse Jagerbomb is. I’ve become the poster girl for ‘don’t ever give up.’ Keep on learning, and sometimes dreams do come true.”

