‘The most beautiful tribute’: rider’s love and tears as he wins at Aachen after loss of top horse





The heartbroken rider of a top horse who died as a result of a bout of colic said her stablemate’s Aachen win was “the most beautiful tribute we can imagine”.

Yuri Mansur’s Paris Olympic ride Miss Blue-Saint Blue Farm died aged 12 in June. The Brazilian combination had won at top level across the world, including the Turkish Airlines Prize of Europe at CHIO Aachen in 2023.

On Sunday (6 July), Yuri won the Mystic Rose Prize at Aachen 2025 with 10-year-old mare Clariquada T. The speed class was sponsored by Mystic Rose Horses, Miss Blue’s breeders.

“Even in our hardest moments, we must keep moving forward,” Yuri said. “This week, we said goodbye to our Queen Miss Blue – a loss that shook our entire team. But today, Clariquada T reminded us why we keep going.

“She gave her all in the Mystic Rose Prize at Aachen and took the win – an unforgettable class, and the most beautiful tribute we could imagine for Miss Blue and to our Yellow team.

“We carry this moment in our hearts for ever.”

Yuri thanked his team and connections for their “constant love and support”.

“And to every single person who sent a message – we felt your love,” he said. “This victory was for Miss Blue. For ever in our hearts.”

A speechless Yuri was in tears during the prizegiving on Sunday. “A victory in honour of a special horse,” an Aachen spokesperson said.

