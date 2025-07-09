



The family of a terminally ill woman who was able to see a horse one more time said her face was “filled with joy” as her last wish came true.

Allison Charlton, 63, spent five weeks on the palliative care ward at Wansbeck General Hospital, Northumberland, before she died last month. Allison had always loved horses and riding, with her sons Jamie and John.

“When she mentioned to staff that she would love to see a horse for the last time they were able to rally round to make her dream a reality,” a spokesperson for the Northumbria Healthcare NHS trust said.

“One of the healthcare assistants caring for Allison had a relative who owned a horse. Teams on the ward organised for the horse to be brought to the hospital.”

Allison and her family met Dale and Daisy Wharton’s 15-year-old cob Charlie outside, and she was able to stroke him, and feed him carrots.

Her sons said: “She’d spoken about how much she’d loved horses to the staff on the ward. When they suggested she might get to see one in person, I don’t know how much she thought it was actually going to happen. Her face lit up like a kid at Christmas!

“It was a really nice memory for us to have. We had horses when we were kids. You can tell her face was filled with absolute joy. It was emotional for us as well to see her get that last wish.

“Being able to fulfil people’s wishes like this makes a huge difference. It was something for her to hold on to and gave her a chance to fulfil her dream. The care she received was outstanding. The staff made our mam feel happy, safe and comfortable.”

Palliative care staff nurse Avril Robinson said the team does “whatever it takes” in such situations.

“As a team in palliative care, we always try to fulfil our patients’ last wishes,” she said. “It makes a huge difference to the patient and their families. It also has a positive impact on staff morale; it’s a privilege for us to be involved in delivering this experience that was appreciated so much by the patient and her family.”

Allison was able to use a mobility scooter during her time in hospital, which gave her more freedom and independence. In gratitude, her family and friends raised enough money for such a scooter, which they have donated to the ward in Allison’s memory.

