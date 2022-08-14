



It has been a fantastic week of top-class competition at the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships in Herning, Denmark – the final fence has now been jumped, the medals handed out, and horses and riders on their way home. We round up what you need to know from a superb championship.

It was team bronze for Britain; the first World Showjumping Championships medal we have won since 1998, which also secured qualification to the 2024 Paris Olympics, while Sweden took gold.

King Edward did not touch a pole all week to claim his crown in the individual final with Sweden’s Henrik von Eckermann

Ireland may have missed out on medals, but the team secured Paris 2024 Olympic qualification in their first attempt

Sweden’s chef d’equipe Henrik Ankarcrona discussed the realities of the championship rollercoaster, as Sweden held gold-medal position in both the team and individual rankings from day one

Among the horses competing was a gentle stallion with no front teeth, who has a teddy bear on his halter

Another notable horse was a homebred mare making her senior championship debut along with her Australian rider

And you won’t want to miss this gelding who has returned to top form after being ruled out for seven months owing to an injury

