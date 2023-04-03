A horse stuck in a cattle grid, a talented former racehorse, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Horse stuck in cattle grid put down

A gelding attached to a sulky had to be put down after its hoof got stuck in a cattle grid in an “appalling incident”, in Kildare, Ireland. A spokesman for My Lovely Horse Rescue said everyone tried to release him, and that it was not clear whether the horse had been in a race or was being driven in the sulky on its own. “It was a very reckless act,” she said. “Sadly, the hoof injury was too bad so the poor horse had to be put to sleep by a vet.”

2. A former racehorse’s grand prix debut

A racehorse bought for £600 in 2014 has made her grand prix dressage debut, scoring +62% on her first attempt. Alice Pullem and Cheeky Wee Red (Rosie) went down the centre line at Cabin Equestrian in Aberdeenshire last weekend. “During the final centre line where you have the passage, piaffe, passage, I was thinking about watching Valegro at the Olympics. It was very emotional and just incredible,” said Alice. “I’ve learned so much from Rosie about training horses, and when you come off her she’s always beaming. You never come off Rosie having had a bad ride.”

3. A riding school’s licence “nightmare”

A coach whose riding school licence has expired after “obstructive” behaviour from the council has made official complaints – including over an inappropriate comment she says was made by one of the licensing officers. Victoria Baker said the council had lost her documents and made repeated “ridiculous” requests for additional information since her inspection on 13 February. “One of the officers said ‘All the pretty ones have been getting away with murder’ with the previous [male] inspector. You can’t say that to people in this day and age.” Victoria’s licence expired on 28 February and she has been in touch with the council throughout, but the replies have taken a long time to arrive and “are not helpful”. She has consulted a solicitor and is looking into her insurance, which covers licensing disputes.

