



23 Carrington Drive is one hour from New York City, in-between Greenwich and Stamford within the US state of Connecticut, on spectacular coastline with award-winning schools and endless recreational options nearby.

Greenwich Polo Club is nearby and not only hosts polo, but also a two- and three-star international showjumping competition each year. There are a number of riding clubs on your doorstep and plenty of competition hubs for you to explore.

23 Carrington Drive is on the market with Sotheby’s International Realty for $7.595m (approximately £6,156,200). Let’s take a look around…

This estate includes an American barn with rustic stone and brick flooring. In addition to nine 12x12ft stables, the barn has a wash bay, tack room, feed room, and office.

A tennis court is set next to an orchard of mature fruit trees, while the pool is surrounded by a large stone patio with dining and lounging areas.

Just a short distance from Greenwich and Stamford in southwest Connecticut, this property is adjacent to the Greenwich Trail System, which offers 150 miles of equestrian trails.

Set on over 23 acres of meadowlands and pastures, laced with a network of 17th Century stone walls and white-fenced paddocks, this property features two ponds as well as a stream.

The main house features high ceilings, large windows, and numerous French doors.

This five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath, house is filled with natural light, while multiple terraces and balconies with great views make it ideal for indoor-outdoor living.

In addition to a professional standard kitchen that opens to a family room, this three-story home has formal dining and living rooms and a fitness and entertainment level that opens to a wrap-around terrace.

Interior details include millwork and cabinetry, hardwood, stone, and marble flooring, and several stone-surround fireplaces.

The primary bedroom suite offers three walk-in wardrobes, two private balconies, and a home office.

The separate 4,200 sq ft, Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired second house features three bedrooms and its own outdoor swimming pool, providing private accommodations for family and friends.

The final two-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house includes a fireplace, kitchen and living room.

