A beautiful home for a big horsey family in the heart of stunning countryside





With its beautiful stone-built house, fabulous arena and masses of grassland, Fawside Farm is an incredible home for a horsey family.

Fawside Farm lies west of the village of Longnor, in the Peak District National Park. Longnor’s amenities include a pub, church, primary school and village shop.

The property is surrounded by the iconic Peak District towns of Buxton (17 minutes) to the north and Bakewell (22 minutes) to the east. The latter town is home to Bakewell Equine Clinic should you need a vet.

Sheffield is 55 minutes away, while Manchester is an hour from the door.

The property is well placed for great equestrian venues. Local centres include Beaver Hall (20 minutes), Abbey Farm (31 minutes) and the extensive Somerford Park, which also offers cross-country schooling (40 minutes).

Speetley Equestrian Centre is one hour and six minutes away.

If you like a day’s hunting, go out with the Barlow. If racing’s your thing, head to Uttoxeter (44 minutes) or Haydock Park (1 hour 18 minutes).

Fawnside Farm is on the market with Bagshaws for a guide price of £1.99m, with an additional 11.9 acres available by separate negotiation. Let’s see what this property has in store…

As well as more than 31 acres of grassland, the equestrian facilities at Fawnside Farm extend to a 20x40m manège with a Martin Collins Clopf fibre surface. A post and rail fence borders the arena with a drystone wall on one side.

There is a total of ten stables, plus other stalls, that take a range of forms. A modern agricultural barn houses three looseboxes with storage on a mezzanine above. Another holds traditional livestock stalls while a two-storey stone barn contains two foaling boxes on the ground floor and a gym above. Another two-storey barn has a tack room and wash/utility area with a flexible space upstairs, currently used for storage. Two further stone barns house five further stables, a wash bay and feed room between them.

The property has a large garden with lawned access to the front of the house. There are mature flowerbeds in the boundary and an orchard with vegetable beds leading to a small private woodland. There is a National Trust Alitex greenhouse to the side of the farmhouse.

On the ground floor lies a traditional country kitchen/diner with granite worktops and an Aga. There are French doors onto the patio.

Entertaining and reception spaces include a sitting room, drawing room and dining room on the ground floor. There is further living accommodation in the attic, along with two of six double bedrooms.

The other four double bedrooms are on the first floor, two of which are ensuite and have dressing rooms.

