A characterful house with stables, grazing and breathtaking hacking





This family home comes with equestrian facilities and extensive outbuildings and 5.7 acres with direct hacking onto Bodmin Moor.

Trekennick House is set in a rural position, surrounded by rolling Cornish countryside on the edge of Bodmin Moor. The property is in Altarnun, which has a village hall, ancient church, two local pubs, a post office, a coffee shop and a primary school. The town of Launceston is nine miles away with plenty of everyday amenities.

The A30 dual carriageway, is one mile away and offers good road connections towards Exeter, while the A388, also nearby, connects to Plymouth via the A38.

Liskeard mainline train station is 16 miles away providing direct services to London Paddington while Cornwall airport provides a number of domestic and international flights.

Local equestrian centres include The Grange (30 minutes), Upton Pyne (one hour), and Bicton Arena, which is also an hour away.

Trekennick House is on the market with Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £950,000. Let’s take a look around…

The property has several outbuildings which include a stables block with two stables, a tack room, a large feed shed, a tool shed, a workshop and two field shelters.

The house is set in approximately 5.7 acres, which includes gardens and four grassy paddocks with post and rail fencing. The garden includes a timber deck for al fresco dining, and an area of lawn, bordered by flowerbeds, hedgerows and mature trees.

Inside the main house, the ground floor has three reception rooms including a sitting room with a mini range cooker fitted to its fireplace and two large windows. There is also a dining room with a woodburning stove and an office/fourth bedroom.

The kitchen is in the modern extension and has a triple aspect providing views over the grounds and to Dartmoor in the distance. The kitchen is fitted with bespoke units and has a central island/breakfast bar, a split butler sink and a range cooker with an induction hob. There is also a utility room, boot room and cloakroom.

The first floor can be accessed by two separate staircases where there are three double bedrooms, including a principal bedroom, which has an en-suite shower room. There is also a family bathroom with a roll-top bath and walk-in shower.

There is also a modern studio with a toilet, as well as a garden office. The studio could be used as annexe accommodation providing income potential, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.

