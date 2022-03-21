A groom’s story, a roadside rescue, a zonkey and other things the horseworld is talking about





1. A good strong deed

Travelling in a car and trailer on their way to Myerscough to contest the inter II dressage (against Olympic gold medallist Gio and his new rider Annabella Pidgely), Jenny Folman had a blow out on the dual carriageway with her Lipizzaner gelding Gazdag in the trailer. A man came to her aid, who turned out to be Britain’s third strongest man. “He’s lifted cars; I felt a bit of an idiot for warning him the trailer was quite heavy,” said Jenny, who thanks to the man’s good deed arrived in time for her class. “Charlotte Dujardin was on the sidelines warming up Annabella and everything was a bit tense, but we got just under 60%, then the next day we did the grand prix and got just over 60%, so we held our own and didn’t come last, which is the main thing.”

2. I say zonkey, you say zedonk

Echo the zonkey, or zedonk, is a weeks-old filly by a Grevy’s zebra stallion and out of a mammoth donkey dam, who lives in Texas, US, at Zebras R Us. Owner Dominique Ferraro told H&H she competed in eventing and dressage in her youth but it was “always zebras I was interested in”. She got her first aged 17 and now breeds zorses – zebra-horse crosses – as well as zonkeys, and providing a home for other African hoofstock.

3. Groom’s sad story

A former groom who suffered a kick to the face from a colicking horse was expected back at work days later and sacked soon afterwards. She has spoken out now, saying she is concerned for friends still working in the industry. The groom was badly injured while working for a showjumping yard on the Continent, and has not worked with horses since. Her story is the latest in a string from those in the industry who have experienced unfair conditions.

