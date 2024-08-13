A golden celebration, a big boost for Burghley, and other things the horse world is talking about





Celebrating Olympic golds

Great Britain’s team gold medal-winning trio of Scott Brash, Harry Charles and Ben Maher, as well as Germany’s newly crowned individual Olympic champion Christian Kukuk, will be joined by bronze team medallist Simon Delestre of France and the Dutch individual bronze medallist Maikel van der Vleuten for a special ceremony at the London leg of the Global Champions Tour. The medallists’ ceremony will take place in the main ring at Royal Hospital Chelsea on Saturday, 17 August at 1.15pm ahead of the start of the day’s five-star action. The grooms and riders will be given gifts and there will be a live Q&A.

Burghley preparations continue

Defender Burghley Horse Trials is celebrating after it was announced on Monday (12 August) that its title sponsor is extending its long-standing support with a new “multi-year” agreement. Event director Martyn Johnson said that Defender’s “renewed investment means we can continue to deliver and develop a world-class event every year”. Land Rover has been the official vehicle supplier to Burghley since the early 1990s and became title sponsor in 2005.

A fatal dog attack

Our thoughts are with all the connections of a 10-year-old gelding, who was found in his field with his “jaw hanging off” after a dog attack. Sunny’s injuries were so severe that he had to be put down, despite vets’ best efforts to save him. “The guilt, the sorrow and the anger are just overwhelming,” Sunny’s loaner Kirsty McMath told H&H. “And it’s not just our family, it’s Sunny’s owners too, they’re devastated.”

