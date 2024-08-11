‘She dedicated her life to helping others’: farewell to much-loved horsewoman





Rosemary Noble, or “Auntie Rosie” as she was affectionately known, died on 25 June, aged 84.

Born in 1940 in Ayrshire, she was educated at Wellington School for Young Ladies, where she excelled in sports. On leaving school, much to her father’s disapproval having paid for an expensive education, she worked for Ian Galbraith at Castlehill Stables, where she gave lessons and rode show hunters.

Rosemary worked there until her family needed help with the hotel business in Roslin, and returned home. It was there she met and married William Noble in 1960 and went on to have three sons, David, Colin and Michael.

In 1979 she began hunting with the Lauderdale and this led to some wonderful friendships. She succeeded the legendary Dot Hogarth as chairman of the hunt supporters club in 1988 and filled this role for 35 years.

She raised thousands with help from her many friends, who were too afraid to say no! Events included hunt breakfasts, lunches, dinners, clay pigeon shoots and summer beach barbecues. She was also known for her wonderful lentil soup.

Her home, Glenlea, was an ideal house to hold a party and there were many. One that stands out was a French maids party, when she persuaded five male members of the hunt to come dressed as French maids to attend to 80 guests.

Rosemary was known as Auntie Rosie in the hunting field as she was so welcoming and encouraging to newcomers. She shared stories of her many adventures, one about her false teeth flying out over a gate, or about a bridge and a horsebox, or one that involved hunting on a snowy day, the call of nature and an electric fence.

She stopped hunting in 2013, when her beloved Tara, whom she hunted for 18 seasons, was put to sleep. She buried her in the garden alongside her many boxer dogs – another of her passions. She also loved her garden and the new potatoes had to be ready every year for the hunt lunch in July.

Grandmother to eight children and great-grandmother to nine, Rosemary was very proud of all they have achieved.

We will all miss Rosemary, who dedicated her life to helping others.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, Burghley, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Games, Burghley, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now