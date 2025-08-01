A double bridle ban, proposed changes to blood rules and other things the horse world is talking about





Denmark bans double bridle at lower levels

The Danish Equestrian Federation has announced plans to ban double bridles below the country’s national level 4 (equivalent to advanced medium) from 1 September. The federation’s dressage committee said it supports “the fact that this adjustment supports a more balanced progression in the education of both horse and rider”. The move is part of wider ethical guidelines published last month, which state: “The horse’s welfare is paramount and must never be subordinate to competitive or commercial interests.”

Read more on these guidelines

Blood and whips in showjumping

Blood eliminations in international showjumping continue to be a major focus as the sport’s rules undergo a full revision. The first draft of the rule changes have been published and include proposals put forward by industry stakeholders, federations and the FEI. Among the amendments suggested are changes to sanctions for “micro cases” of blood when this is the result of “natural causes”, while British Equestrian has called for the whips allowed in international jumping be swapped to the padded batons, as used in UK national competitions.

Read this story in full

A tribute to a five-star horse turned schoolmaster

Up Up And Away, the Crawford’s much-loved grey who completed Badminton with Caroline Powell, has been remembered for his character and love of the job following his death earlier this year. “Russell” stepped down from the top level and became a schoolmaster for Grace Botterell in 2022, before stepping up again and taking Grace to her first advanced as Aston-le-Walls last July, where they finished sixth. Grace returned to Aston two weeks ago to do the advanced with her mare Diamond Pippin. “It was our first advanced together, a year on from when I did it there with Russell and she was sixth too. It was pretty special – it was like he was with us,” she said.

Read the full tribute

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now