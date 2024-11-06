A ‘baffling’ new dressage rule, public urged to think about fireworks and other things the horse world is talking about

Headpiece rule
US Equestrian (USEF) has banned headpieces without continuous padding across the poll. From 1 September, the new rule will apply, in national pure dressage only. USEF told H&H members had the chance to comment before the rule was approved, and that it was proposed in reference to research on headpieces and poll pressure. WOW Saddles said it does not understand the “baffling” change.
Public urged to think
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has urged the public to think in relation to fireworks after a 30-year-old horse had to be put down. Crews were sent to rescue Claude, who had got cast in his stable after fireworks were let off nearby. They managed to free him but he had to be put down on veterinary advice. “Claude didn’t have the strength to get up after being exhausted and in an uncomfortable position,” a spokesperson for the fire service said. “This type of incident sticks with everyone involved and can be very traumatic. So please, if you’re planning on having fireworks, let your neighbours know. If you can, go to an organised event.”
Bag a bargain
Black Friday is a few weeks away but the H&H products team is already sniffing out the best equestrian deals. Check out offers for wellington boots, and deals for dogs, and keep an eye on this page where we’re collecting the very best deals as we find them. Clippers, rugs and rider clothing are among the early deals we’ve spotted, and the page will be kept updated throughout the next weeks as more deals land.
