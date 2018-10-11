Your chance to decide who wins the 2018 H&H Awards

Now is your chance to decide who will be the winners of the 2018 Horse & Hound Awards.

Voting opens today in 10 categories, allowing H&H readers to tell us who they think are this year’s equine and human heroes.

The shortlisted candidates are announced in today’s (11 October) magazine and available to view on our website, for the awards listed below, and voting is open until 11.59pm on Thursday, 18 October.

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “We were delighted to receive so many nominations for this year’s awards and we had a tough time deciding who to put through to the voting stage.

“We are thrilled to share the candidates’ fascinating and inspiring stories in this week’s magazine, from those who have shone on the world stage to local stars who keep our horses on the road or volunteer their time and energy so that riders can enjoy their sport.”

Cast your vote online by Thursday 18 October

The shortlisted candidates will be among those invited to the third annual awards ceremony, which takes place at Cheltenham racecourse on 8 November.

Previous winners include Nick Skelton, Charlotte Dujardin and Nicola Wilson.

Sarah added: “We look forward to seeing who the equestrian world votes through to receive the honours and to welcoming all the short-listed candidates to Cheltenham racecourse on the night.”

As well as the 10 categories listed below, the H&H lifetime achievement award winner will also be announced at the ceremony, having been decided upon by the H&H team.

The shortlisted candidates:

• Absorbine Inspiration of the Year: Yvonne Goss, Alena Hughes, Daisy Sadler, Jo Barry

• Feedmark Horse of the Year: Native River, Mount St John Freestyle, Diamonds Are Forever, Arctic Soul

• Saracen Horse Feeds Young Rider of the Year: Harry Charles, Charlotte Fry, William Pittendrigh, Heidi Coy

• Neue Schule Professional Rider of the Year: Bryony Frost, Ros Canter, Sophie Wells, Amanda Derbyshire

• Pikeur Amateur Rider of the Year: Jane Buchan, Emily Cooper, Katie Preston, Avril Bartolomy

• Horseware Groom of the Year: Pat Taylor, Daniel Tarpey, Jane Felton, Tamzin Nesbitt

• Griffin NuuMed Memorable Moment of the Year: The Price phenomenon — Jonelle wins Badminton and Tim wins Burghley, William Funnell’s fourth Hickstead Derby win, Hayley Moore catches loose horse while presenting, Wallace The Great wins on his debut as first mule to compete in British Dressage

• eVetDrug Vet of the Year: Stuart Duncan (Liphook Equine Hospital), Alastair Field (Field Equine Vets); Katie Robinson (Hampden Equine Vets), Natalie Sim (MBM Vets)

• HorseDialog Club of the Year: Forces Equine, Equestrian Training South West, West Oxfordshire, Aberdeen Riding Club

• Balanced Horse Feeds Volunteer of the Year: Catie Howard, Jo Lees, Julia Godbold, Keith Watkins

For more on the shortlisted candidates, see today’s (11 October) H&H magazine.