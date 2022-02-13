20-month-old rider becomes third generation of supporters at family meet





A 20-month-old rider who rode his aunt’s first pony to his first trail-hunting meet completed three generations of his family following the hunt.

Tiny Eddie Trenerry and 23-year-old Noodles joined his aunt Catherine, mum Jess and grandfather John Trenerry for the meet on 29 January; the family hosts the Four Borrow hunt at their property in Cornwall every year.

Jess told H&H her father had been a member of the hunt for over 70 years, as a keen foot-follower, and that she and Catherine follow as much as they can.

“This Saturday we introduced a third generation to the hunting field,” she said. “It was a dream to have all three of us out hunting together.”

Jess said the family was not horsey but she rode friends’ ponies as a child and now has a horse on loan. Catherine, 11 years younger, was bought Noodles when she was eight.

“She’s hunted every Saturday and every season since, and has been living the dream!” Jess said. “I’ve ridden on and off and am now back into it and this was one of those moments; we were all out together and couldn’t believe it.”

Jess added that Eddie rides as much as possible, with a bit more intensity in the run-up to the meet, also for the benefit of Noodles’ fitness. Once Eddie had enjoyed the meet, Noodles was handed over to a petite friend of the family to enjoy the rest of the day’s hunting.

“I found the ad for her originally and when we went to see her, said ‘That’s the one we want’,” Jess said. “Catherine started hunting her on the lead rein and very quickly came off it, and they did everything together. We couldn’t part with her as she’s a bit of a legend, and even before I got pregnant, I said I was keeping her for my children. Eddie probably rode for an hour and a half, and then she was off, keeping up with everyone, jumping, absolutely loving it.”

Jess added that she had always wanted children, and then for Eddie to enjoy hunting too, although she would never try to persuade him to do something he did not want to, but he loved every minute of the meet.

“It sounds like a cliche but it was like a dream,” she said. “It was one of those moments that are so special.”

