£15,000 embryo out of Valegro’s full sister tops foal sale

An embryo out of Valegro’s full sister was the top lot at the AES & Brightwells Elite Foal Auction selling for a five-figure sum.

Held at Stoneleigh on the Saturday evening of the LeMieux National Dressage Championships, the unborn foal by Finest sold for £15,000.

Weidyfleur II, full sister to Valegro (Negro x Gershwin), was inseminated on 4 July and the embryo was transferred to a recipient mare at Tomlinson Equine Stud.

The seller is Claire Hester and the embryo was sold after a bidding battle between three parties.

Bids between two parties, one of whom was a telephone bidder, upped the price to £12,000, before a new bidder placed the winning offer of £15,000.

However the owner will have to wait around nine months before she meets her new horse in person as the foal’s due date is 9 June 2019.

Weidyfleur II’s other offspring include the seven-year-old approved stallion U-Genius (by Uthopia) and five-year-old licenced stallion Integro (by Dimaggio).

Finest had nine sons selected for the 2017 Hanoverian Stallion Licensing, with one achieving premium status and selling for €360,000.

Of the 20 lots entered, 19 were brought forward, eight sold and 11 failed to make their reserves, bringing the total sales figure to £51,400.

Weidyfleur II’s “granddaughter” Penhaligon Flora Rosaria, bred by Theresa Oakes of Penhaligon Stud, was the second top lot, selling for £6,800.

The dark bay filly is by U-Genius and out of a Furst Romancier mare.

The full results are as follows:

1 Diamont Noir (Gambler x Furst Heinrich) £4,800 NOT SOLD

2 Nocturne (Incognito x Johnson) £7,000 NOT SOLD

3 Crocket (Quantensprung x Jazz) £7,000 NOT SOLD

4 Penhaligon Flora Rosaria (U-Genius x Furst Romancia) £6,800 SOLD

5 DC Dahlia (Dream On x Imperio 3) £6,100 SOLD

6 Penhaligon Soleilette Aimee (Freischutz x Soliman De Hus) £5,000 SOLD

7 Classiko (Negro x Pik Polo) £6,000 SOLD

8 Stolen Bold (Casino Grande x Riccio) £6,800 NOT SOLD

9 Unnamed Filly (Asgard’s Ibiza x Ferro) £4,000 SOLD

10 Bug Jam FST (Baron x St. Moritz) £7,500 NOT SOLD

11 Casandro Song LDS (Casanova LDS LDS x Sandro Song) £3,500 NOT SOLD

12 Kilan Dancing Demon (Dostojewski x Hemmingway) £4,800 NOT SOLD

13 FHS Whatatodo (Belissimo M x Le Duc) £8,800 NOT SOLD

14 Nezuan SHS (Sezuan x Negro) WITHDRAWN

15 Moondance (Morricone x Woodlander Del Amitri) £9,200 NOT SOLD

16 Ricardo (Beaulissimo x Gribaldi) £4,500 SOLD

17 Nelson NS (Blue Hors Fifty Cent x Gribaldi) £6,500 NOT SOLD

18 Solomon EL (Secret x Paganini) £9,200 NOT SOLD

19 Dream Boy (Dream On x Rubin Star N) £4,500 SOLD

20 Embryo out of Weidyfleur II (Finest x Negro) £15,000 SOLD

