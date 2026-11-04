£1 for a year’s horsebox tax: a bargain or too good to be true?

Equestrians who might have thought they were on to a winner as their lorry tax would only cost £1 for a year have been alerted to the fact this may not apply to them.

The Government announced in June that as a temporary measure vehicle tax for “most” HGVs would only be £1 for a year. Since then, many equestrians’ renewal reminder letters have stated that their vehicles would qualify – but this is not the case.

Sarah-Jane Cox highlighted the issue after her renewal notice for her 7.5T horsebox stated the £1 would apply but on investigation, she found this was not the case.

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“I’d seen things on the forums but hadn’t really twigged till I got mine and it was £1 – or 55p for six months!” she told H&H.

“I saw lots of other people had had them and some said they’d rung the DVLA and told it was ok, allegedly, and others had rung and been told it wasn’t but weren’t specific about why, and some were saying ‘I’m paying my pound and I’m just going to ignore it’.

“I was almost tempted but then thought ‘If it’s wrong’, because I’m terribly law-abiding and it was a bit weird so I rang the DVLA and they were incredibly helpful but it doesn’t apply and I’m not alone.”

The DVLA confirmed to H&H that the £1 tax rate applies between 1 July 2026 and 30 June 2027, but only for vehicles in tax classes 1, 2, 16, 23 and 57 – this information is in the log book – used for business or commercial purposes.

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“If a vehicle previously used for commercial purposes is now used solely for private use it’s the vehicle keeper’s responsibility to have the vehicle reclassified,” a DVLA spokesperson said.

“Providing a vehicle remains appropriately taxed, it can continue to be driven while an application to change its tax class is being processed.”

£1 horsebox tax: commercial vehicles

Ms Cox explained that her horsebox, in common with many on the road, was once a commercial vehicle that was converted. When this happened, it was not reclassified with the DVLA, which is why she was sent the incorrect renewal reminder.

“So I have to send in the V5 document to reclassify the lorry,” she said. “Then you have to send in a cheque or postal order for the £177 for the tax; they won’t accept anything else.

“So it’s costing me the same as it was but I had to send the V5, the cheque for £177, a declaration to say I am who I am and I’m not using it for commercial use, and another form I had to download and print off.”

Ms Cox said she was told the reclassification process takes four weeks, during which time she cannot use it. The DVLA spokesperson said that “providing a vehicle remains appropriately taxed, it can continue to be driven while an application to change its tax class is being processed”. But Ms Cox was told that during this period, if a vehicle is incorrectly taxed, this risks a £1,000 fine

“Changing a vehicle’s tax class currently needs to be done by post, with payment made by cheque or postal order,” the spokesperson added.

Ms Cox said she hopes raising awareness will help as people may be risking a fine.

“Some people’s attitude was ‘I’ve paid my pound, it’s their mistake’ but it’s not, it’s ours as we should have reclassified our vehicles,” she said. “I hope this might help people as I couldn’t find anything about it and I know it’s nice to think it only costs £1 but I thought I probably ought to check this out.”

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