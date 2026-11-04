£1 for a year’s horsebox tax: a bargain or too good to be true?

£1 horsebox tax renewal reminders have been sent to many equestrians since a Government announcement in the summer

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A woman loading a horse into a horsebox
(Image credit: Lucy Merrell)

Equestrians who might have thought they were on to a winner as their lorry tax would only cost £1 for a year have been alerted to the fact this may not apply to them.

The Government announced in June that as a temporary measure vehicle tax for “most” HGVs would only be £1 for a year. Since then, many equestrians’ renewal reminder letters have stated that their vehicles would qualify – but this is not the case.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.