More than one in nine checks on used horseboxes and trailers in 2026 revealed they were connected with a theft, fraud or other “financial irregularity”.

New analysis by The Equipment Register (TER), a database of plant, agricultural and stolen equipment records, found that 11% of checks on horseboxes and trailers (all types of trailers in the register) matched the above issues, compared to 10% flagged last year.

TER, which has details of more than 1.8 million items, is urging buyers to be vigilant.

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“Many people are surprised when they hear that more than one in every nine checks conducted with TER identifies an outstanding finance agreement, theft record or other security interest,” said Treve Jenkyn, a manager at TER.

“The reality is that these are not isolated incidents. Our data shows that the problem has remained remarkably consistent for almost a decade.

“The increase we have seen during 2026 is particularly noteworthy because it follows several years in which match rates have remained persistently high. Buyers cannot afford to assume that the horsebox or trailer being offered for sale is free from finance or has a legitimate history simply because it appears genuine or is being sold through a familiar platform.”

Mr Jenkyn added that simple checks before buying can help avoid losing money, and help police and insurers trace stolen property.

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“Taking a few minutes to check its history is essential due diligence before committing to a transaction,” he said.

Jodie Seddon, partner at Aria Grace Law CIC, told H&H that acting in good faith is not enough to protect genuine buyers.

“We would encourage people to check vehicle registration documents carefully for consistency, and to verify that the vehicle or machinery is not subject to any finance arrangement before committing to a purchase,” she said.

“This is particularly important when buying from private sellers, where less consumer law protections would apply. If you discover that a vehicle or machinery you have bought is stolen, you should seek legal advice as a matter of urgency.”

The TER figures were released at the start of the National Rural Crime Network’s (NRCN) National Rural Crime Action week (6–11 September). As part of the week, the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) called for stronger collaboration between Government and police “that translates to on-the-ground support for rural communities impacted by rural crime”.

“We need a consistent and coordinated response from Government and police forces, with fairer funding for rural policing, a dedicated rural crime team in every police force and a cross-departmental rural crime task force,” said NFU vice-president Robyn Munt. “No one should have to live or work in fear.”

Data released this spring by insurance firm NFU Mutual calculated the cost of rural crime in the UK to be £41.5m in 2025, compared to £44.1m in 2024. The NFU Mutual report put this six per cent reduction down to “targeted investment in rural crime prevention, alongside industry collaboration with law enforcement”, but noted that the impact of rural crime “extends beyond financial loss” in terms of the effect it can have on people and communities.

The NRCN hosted a drop-in session at the House of Commons on 8 September, supported by the Countryside Alliance (CA), at which Government plans for police reform – that include rationalising forces – was a key talking point.

The CA is also encouraging people to report incidents through its rural crime map that launched in March, as an addition (not a replacement) to contacting the police.