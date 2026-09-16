Good faith not enough to protect buyers as one in nine horseboxes and trailers checked have serious issues

Buyers are being encouraged to carry out simple checks to avoid losing money, and help police and insurers trace stolen property

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2J4P5WA library image of a green horse trailer
Library image.
(Image credit: Alamy)

More than one in nine checks on used horseboxes and trailers in 2026 revealed they were connected with a theft, fraud or other “financial irregularity”.

New analysis by The Equipment Register (TER), a database of plant, agricultural and stolen equipment records, found that 11% of checks on horseboxes and trailers (all types of trailers in the register) matched the above issues, compared to 10% flagged last year.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.