‘This is a warning’: the impacts of using AI to steal images – or sell horses

Stripping watermarks to avoid paying for pictures and potentially misrepresenting horses for sale are among the issues

Eleanor Jones&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
An AI-enhanced image of a dapple grey horse
(Image credit: None)

The use of AI in the horse world could have legal implications, equestrians are warned, and a negative effect on businesses.

Photographer Penny Fillingham, who specialises in rural life, field sports and portraits, spoke up after she noticed AI-related issues. It came as photographs that appear to have been at least enhanced with AI have been used in sales ads for horses.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.