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How to ride a better collected walk – with advice from Becky Moody

The Olympic medallist explains why collection is about riding forward, not slowing down

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Becky Moody watches a rider school a horse in walk during a collected walk lesson in an outdoor arena
Becky Moody explains why a good collected walk is about riding forward, not slowing down
(Image credit: Isabel Pearce Photography)
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When riders are first asked for a collected walk, the instinct is to slow right down. Shorten the reins, sit a little deeper and take the speed off. But a slow walk isn’t a collected walk. Hold your horse back and the steps get flat, the activity disappears and the rhythm starts to suffer.

“A collected pace – it doesn’t matter whether you’re in collected walk, collected trot or collected canter – you’re looking for the same things,” says Becky Moody.

Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).