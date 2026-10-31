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How to ride a better walk pirouette – with advice from Becky Moody

The Olympic medallist explains why a good walk pirouette is less about your outside leg than you think

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Rider riding a bay horse in walk in an outdoor arena while Becky Moody gives instructions from the ground
Becky Moody explains why the inside leg is the key to a good walk pirouette
(Image credit: Isabel Pearce Photography)
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The instinct, when a walk pirouette isn’t working, is to use more outside leg. Most riders learn the movement through travers, where the outside leg asks the quarters to step in, so it feels like the obvious fix. But push the quarters in too far, and the horse either gets stuck or the pirouette gets bigger and bigger.

“One of the biggest mistakes people make is thinking that pirouettes and half-passes are all about the outside leg,” says Becky Moody. “Actually, it’s an awful lot about the horse being upright in front of that inside leg.”

Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).