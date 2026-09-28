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What owners need to know about castration in horses, including the risks and side effects

Surgical resident Elise Rodden MRCVS explains the equine castration procedure along with the risks involved, and equine reproduction consultant James Crabtree FRCVS explains the physical and behavioural impact of gelding

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Two young colts play biting in a field
As colts grow and adult male behaviour – which can be challenging – develops, most are gelded. But how do hormones affect them for the rest of their lives?
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Castration of horses and donkeys is the most common surgical procedure in equine veterinary practice performed worldwide. However, there is widespread variation in how the surgery is performed, and in which medications are given pre- and post-operatively.

Elise Rodden MRCVS, a surgical resident at Bell Equine Veterinary Clinic and B&W Equine Hospital, explains: “There is a vast variation used by vets in the methods to geld or castrate a horse, presumably because no one protocol is perfect.

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Catherine Welton
Catherine Welton
Freelance writer