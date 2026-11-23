Pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy for horses is becoming a popular tool in the treatment of inflammation and injury. Equine vets and physios have a variety of machines that deliver low-frequency pulses of electromagnetic energy to tissues.

It is claimed that PEMF therapy enhances circulation, supports tissue repair and reduces inflammation. But does it really work? What is the objective evidence?

PEMF therapy for horses: veterinary studies

Vets in Hungary have investigated the whole-body effects of PEMF therapy on healthy horses. They took five adult sport horses, all fit, working daily at jumping and dressage, and free from any medical problems.

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The horses were treated with a whole-body PEMF system consisting of a blanket, limb wraps and a head wrap. They received two sessions of therapy every day for five days, one session before work; the other after work. The vets took blood samples before the course of therapy and afterwards to see if the PEMF had changed anything. Detailed blood counts and biochemical tests were analysed.

Very definite differences were found: changes in blood cell and platelet counts were modest, but changes in blood biochemisty were much more marked. Some parameters were reduced, others increased, but overall the changes were interpreted as positive and good for the horses. Critically, there were no changes in stress hormones, suggesting that the horses had not found the therapy stressful.

Using PEMF therapy for orthopaedic disease

Vets in Colorado also investigated PEMF therapy, this time looking at whether it might help in orthopaedic disease. They used six mares with tarsal arthritis (bone spavin) and asked experienced vets to perform flexion tests and assess the degree of lameness, while also analysing lameness at the trot using computerised gait analysis equipment.

The mares were given a single session of PEMF therapy on the affected hock and the assessments were repeated one hour, one day and one week after the treatment. Different horses received the therapy at different times – the vets did not know whether the horses had been treated or not.

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When all the mares had been assessed with and without the benefit of the therapy, the results were compared.

The vets’ exam correlated well with the therapy: they thought that response to flexion testing improved in the hour after PEMF therapy, but the improvement did not last.

One day later, no benefit could be detected from the therapy and, interestingly, the objective gait analysis, as the horses were actually trotting, showed no improvement after PEMF treatment.

It seems that the therapy had a transient effect upon the flexion test results, but did not change ongoing lameness.

These two research papers show that PEMF therapy is not quackery; it does have effects, both on the physiology of the whole body and on local pain and inflammation. However, at the moment, positive effects appear to be short-lived.

Further research and further development of this technology is needed.