Impaction colic in horses

Impaction colic: Signs | Urgent care | Diagnosis | Treatment | Causes | Prevention
Impaction colic occurs when a blockage within the horse’s gastrointestinal tract prevents the normal passage of its contents through the gut. It is usually caused by a build-up of solid material, usually drier than normal food or partially formed faeces. Occasionally there can be blockage caused by something else, such a foreign body, for example a plastic bag, a nylon hay net or occasionally parasitic worms. Impaction colics are among the most common colics seen by vets.
