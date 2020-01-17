Trending:

Impaction colic in horses

    This article has been edited and approved by Karen Coumbe MRCVS, H&H’s veterinary advisor since 1991.

    • Impaction colic: Signs | Urgent care | Diagnosis | Treatment | Causes | Prevention

    Impaction colic occurs when a blockage within the horse’s gastrointestinal tract prevents the normal passage of its contents through the gut. It is usually caused by a build-up of solid material, usually drier than normal food or partially formed faeces. Occasionally there can be blockage caused by something else, such a foreign body, for example a plastic bag, a nylon hay net or occasionally parasitic worms. Impaction colics are among the most common colics seen by vets.

     

