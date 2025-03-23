



Woodhams Farm is up for sale for the first time since being constructed and offers first class equestrian facilities on the edge of the South Downs National Park.

It is close to the city of Winchester in Hampshire, with dining, shopping and entertaining facilities within a 10-minute drive. A train to London Waterloo from Winchester takes an hour, while Southampton Airport is 15 miles away.

Nearby equestrian centres include Sparsholt (10 minutes), Crofton Manor (35 minutes) and Wellington Riding (35 minutes).

The South Downs National Park has miles of bridleways to explore as well as providing extensive country walks. If you enjoy following hounds, you can enjoy a day out with the Hursley Hambleden.

The farm is accessed from a quiet lane with direct access to a bridleway, which links to network of bridleways and byways providing plenty of off road riding.

Woodhams Farm is on the market with Fox Grant with a guide price of £3.5m. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities are extensive and finished to an exacting standard. A driveway leads to a car park with plenty of space for lorry parking.

Constructed from brick, there are 35 stables in a courtyard setting, all with rubber matting and automatic water drinkers. Each stable is light and airy and has been repainted, with room to tie horses up outside. The yard has power and light throughout and there is a private owners’ entrance.

A 40x20m outdoor arena is in the centre of the stable yard with a sand/rubber mix surface. Yard lights illuminate the arena.

There is also a 64x25m indoor arena with floodlights and mirrors, a rubber/sand mix surface and an adjoining day room with kitchenette and viewing gallery. Storage areas include a tack room, a rug room and a general store room.

There is a large wash down area in an open barn adjacent to the indoor arena with jump store and lockable store room, plus a further open barn for hay storage.

Three large garages sit adjacent to the indoor school offering workshops/garaging for lorries or can be utilised for further storage.

There are 30 individually fenced paddocks on a predominately chalk base. Each paddock has water troughs connected and access tracks to all paddocks are on a fine gravel base. This property sits in 23.6 acres.

On the first floor adjacent to the indoor school are three grooms’ accommodation units.

Inside the main house on the ground floor, you’ll find an entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, study and a kitchen/dining/family room with vaulted ceiling and doors to the garden.

On the first floor there is a large landing, a principal suite with en-suite bathroom and dressing room, plus a further walk-in dressing room/nursery, two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

An annexe is accessible directly from the property, but it also has separate access too. It has an open plan living space and kitchenette and a double bedroom with en-suite bathroom.

An office building has three offices with kitchen and toilet facilities. There is also a large studio/gym at one end. These are all currently rented out and provide a healthy income.

