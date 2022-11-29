A pretty pink 17th Century home with stables, caravan park, annex and substantial grounds





Set in glorious Suffolk countryside is this five-bedroom 17th Century Grade II listed home, which comes with an annex, a caravan site and stabling.

The property is situated in the quaint village of Blaxhall on the outskirts of the town of Woodbridge, which has a village hall and a local pub.

Woodbridge offers local rail links to the county town of Ipswich and its mainline railway service to London Liverpool Street.

The Suffolk heritage coast is within a short drive and the coastal towns of Aldeburgh, Southwold and Thorpeness are also within easy reach.

Local equestrian centres include Suffolk EC (39 miles), Topthorn Arena (18.5 miles) and Bardwell Manor (37 miles).

Cross country facilities are on offer at Boundary Farm, which is just over 20 minutes away, while Stratford Hills Livery Yard and Cross Country is a little further afield.

Head out with the Suffolk Hunt this season, and sign up to BSPS Area 16 for a range of local showing shows in the area.

Newmarket Racecourse is your local racecourse, while pointing is held regularly at Ampton which is an hour away by lorry.

Poplar Park (12 miles) and Boyton Hall (37 miles) are other venues within driving distance from the home.

Offered for sale by the experts at Fenn Wright, the price tag on this traditional yet versatile property is £1.25m.

Set within approximately 7.3 acres of beautiful Suffolk countryside is a country home complete with substantial grounds, multiple outbuildings, stabling, a double garage and an annex.

The hacking opportunities around the property are plentiful, too.

There is stabling for four horses – the stable block is made of wood with a concrete yard to the front.

There are plenty of paddocks for turnout. One paddock has previously been used as a caravan holiday destination with five caravan hookups and water and an outside toilet supplied to this paddock. Easy access can be gained through a five-bar gate directly from the road.

The home is a 17th Century Grade II listed house that has been well-maintained over the years. The upstairs accommodation comprises of three bedrooms and the main bathroom, and there is also a self-contained two-bedroom attached annexe which provides additional accommodation.

The kitchen/breakfast room boasts a variety of bespoke painted units, with granite worktops over and a ceramic inset sink and drainer. There is an oil fired Aga, and space for an electric cooker and fridge. A cupboard houses the electric consumer unit with shelving, and neatly tucked into the corner of the room is a wood burner.

The home has been modernised but still retains many features of character, such as wood burners and exposed beams. The sitting room leads into the self-contained annexe, with its own front entrance lobby.

