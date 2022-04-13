Tales from Hartpury: Six home-breds represent Headmore Stud at Winter Dressage Championships





AN impressive six home-bred horses will represent the Headmore Stud at the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships this week.

Alice Oppenheimer has brought three of her own home-breds including Wednesday’s winner of the Baileys Horse Feeds novice gold freestyle Headmore Valentina, as well as runner-up in the same class, her own and Marnie Lovejoy and Richard Lovejoy’s Headmore Flintstone, plus her own and Amanda Radford’s Headmore Dionysus who will compete in the Superflex inter I, Superflex inter I music and Magic PSG.

Another Headmore home-bred at the Winter Dressage Championships is Roxy Shipley’s Headmore Dream On who will contest the inter I, alongside Jo Barry and Lady Hopes Headmore Bella Luce, who was fifth in the novice gold freestyle (pictured). Nicky Morris will ride her own Headmore Bugatti in the Prestige Italia novice silver and Baileys Horse Feeds novice silver freestyle.

Andrea Kirby and Drama also qualified for the novice silver freestyle and Petplan Equine elementary silver but unfortunately Andrea’s work commitments meant she couldn’t come to Hartpury.

“We’re super proud,” smiled Alice. “I bring horses here year after year, and it’s so lovely that we’ve got so many other home-breds dotted around with other riders this year. It’s a great advert for the stud.

“Many of them grew up together as foals, so it’s great that they’re here competing against each other as young horses.”

Alice admits it’s hard letting go of the home-breds, but it’s equally rewarding seeing them out competing and doing so well.

“You wish you could keep them all, I suppose,” she said. “But we are a business and we can’t survive if we don’t sell. It’s not that we sell the ones we don’t like or we don’t want – you have to sell the good ones, too. We’re only a small stud, and only breed two or three a year so to have so many here is just a great feeling.”

You might also be interested in

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.