How would you utilise this yard with 35 stables, 37 acres, outdoor arena plus spacious bungalow?





Maybe it’s time for you to pack in the nine to five and finally start your own dream equestrian business, and if so, this could be the property you’re looking for. It comes complete with 35 stables, over 37 acres and a cosy on-site home.

Whitsun Fields Farm can be found on Seaford Lane in the village of Naunton Beauchamp, Worcestershire. Areas of local interest include Evesham (11 miles), Worcester (9.5 miles) and Redditch (15 miles). You will also be just 22 mile from Cheltenham and 8 miles from the M5 motorway.

Competition venue Allens Hill is just over five minutes (three miles) from the front door.

Hunting in the area is with the Worcestershire Hunt.

If you need to sign up to a local showing society, check out BSPS Area 6.

Local equestrian centres within easy reach include: Bank Farm EC (27 miles), North Worcestershire EC (23 miles) and Stourport Riding Centre (19 miles).

Gracelands Equestrian Centre (16 miles) and Lincomb Equestrian (18 miles) both host regular competitions throughout the season.

Need a vet? Contact Peasebrook Equine Clinic (17 miles) or Field Equine Vets (24 miles).

If you want to cross-country school head over to Sapey Cross-country (28 miles) or Bissell Wood EC (24 miles).

This large-scale equestrian set-up is priced at £1.375m and you will need to contact the experts at Rural Scene for more information or to arrange a viewing.

The land totals just over 37 acres and comprises mainly level pasture. A roadway leads down past the bungalow and divides the rear field. The roadway then leads on to the far field which is bordered by a pretty meandering brook. There are three further blocks of land with two field shelters and other outbuildings.

The main block of stables boasts 21 loose boxes plus a kitchen with sink and plumbing for a washing machine. There is also a cloakroom with WC and shower.

The second block has thirteen loose boxes plus a further room utilised as a day room. Both buildings have light, power and water supplies with a central passageway and doors at either end.

There is also an additional large agricultural barn and large parking and hardstanding areas.

Opposite the main stable block is the 30x40m outdoor arena with post-and-rail surround and silica sand and rubber surface.

The current owners have been based at at Whitsun Fields since 2004 and the four-bedroom detached bungalow was constructed in 2014.

Inside, there is a well-appointed kitchen with granite work surfaces, wall and base units, built-in double oven, four-ring hob and extractor.

The main reception room is spacious and provides access to a handy dining space.

