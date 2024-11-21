



This property is a great opportunity for an equestrian family to make the most of, with around 18 acres of paddocks, 17 stables, small and large outdoor arenas, an additional barn, woodland and more, plus a former farmhouse that provides family-friendly characterful accommodation.

Langley is 11 miles from the city of Norwich, where there is a mainline train service to London. There is easy access to the A47 Southern Bypass, which provides connection with the A11 and A140, the two main routes exiting Norfolk. The village offers direct access to the Norfolk Broads with local amenities found in the nearby village of Loddon.

Local equestrian centres within easy reach include Grange Farm Competition Centre (21 miles), Forest Edge Arena (44 miles), Easton College (21 miles), Kimblewick (25 miles) and Weston (23 miles).

You can go hunting with the West Norfolk, the Waveney & Norfolk Harriers, or the Suffolk. If you like to show, sign up to BSPS Area 16.

Fancy a spot of cross-country training? Head over to Blackwater Farm, which is a 45 minute drive from the front door.

Do you need an equine vet in case of emergencies? Get in touch with Wood Farm Vet, who are 30 minutes away.

This home is on the market with Fine & Country for offers in the region of £1.2m. Let’s take a look around…

Set down a quiet country lane, this property sits opposite open fields. The driveway leads to stables, paddocks and two outdoor arenas, with plenty of hard standing for vehicles. The current owners ran a popular livery business here for a number of years and can confirm that there’s a high demand for the service. Prior to that, there was a riding school here, with the former owners running summer kids clubs and classes in addition to their regular sessions.

The indoor stable barn has 17 stables, a tack room, feed room and wash down area.

Everything is already in place building-wise, with Horserail fencing around the entirety of the perimeter, plus there are further outbuildings for storage. There are around 18.3 acres of paddocks.

The farmhouse has well-proportioned rooms full of character. The current owners have sympathetically updated the property.

On the ground floor, there is a large sitting room with a fireplace, plus a kitchen/breakfast room with plenty of room for a large table, and double doors leading to a formal dining room. There is also a boot room and utility room and a study.

Upstairs, there are four good-sized bedrooms, with a family bathroom and a full en-suite to the principal bedroom.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now