What would you pay for this Welsh gem? Complete with floodlit outdoor school, American barn with stables, horse walker and groom’s quarters…

This week, we have a super-dreamy equestrian set up located in South Wales up for grabs. With heavenly countryside views, it really does have it all when it comes to facilities for both horses and humans.

White Horse Farm is located in the village of Pen-Y-Cae Mawr and is set in the heart of rolling Monmouthshire farmland.

There is excellent hacking and walking locally through the quiet country lanes and further to Wentwood Forest. Despite being placed in a secluded setting, Chepstow is approximately 8 miles distant giving access to the M48 for commuting to Bristol, Bath and London. Also within close proximity is Chepstow Racecourse and Pierce Field Park which hosts Chepstow Horse Trials.

Popular equestrian centres in the local area include: Severnvale Equestrian Centre (13 miles), Sunnybank (24 miles) and Redbrook Equestrian (24 miles), while the well-known David Broome Event Centre is located just 20 minutes (9 miles) from the front door.

Sign up to BSPS Area 12 Wales for a range of local showing shows held in the area; the annual championship show is held at David Broome on 5 August.

If you like to hunt, head out with the Monmouthshire Hunt. Or perhaps point-to-pointing is your thing? If so, head to the fixtures held at Monmouthshire Showground (21 miles).

There is a fabulous cross-country course at Glen Trothy (18 miles). Monmouth Horse Trails takes place annually at Llantilio Crossenny (17 miles).

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, this stunning, aptly-named home is on the market for a cool £1.8m.

Come and have peak at some of the facilities on offer…

Welcome to White Horse Farm. The property is entered down a long drive through electronically operated gates. The house and equestrian facilities are set in 70 acres of lush green pastures.

There is an American-style barn comprising six internal block stables with rubber flooring and automatic drinkers. There is a hay and straw loft overhead with hatches direct to the stables.

One of the main features is this 25x54m outdoor school, which is enclosed by post and rail. It is floodlit and has a rubber and silica sand surface.

There is also a five-bay covered horse walker…

…and there are kennels with runs and sleeping areas.

This barn could also be reinstated to provide nine stables or subject to necessary permissions, could also be ideal for an indoor school.

The home is an impressive five bedroom detached house. It is surrounded by perfectly manicured gardens.

At the centre is a dual aspect kitchen with exposed ceiling beams, a central island and a door out to the courtyard.

Will you be making an offer?

