



Combine the best elements of country and coastal living at this stunning equestrian home complete with stables, arena, pond, studio and a former cattery, situated in West Sussex.

West Mount is located on Woodmancote Lane in the hamlet of Hambrook near to the village of Westbourne. The town of Emsworth is around three miles away and offers a range of local shops and amenities as well as its quay, fronting the head of Chichester harbour.

The City of Chichester itself, with its mainline rail service, is six miles away. For road links the A3(M) is about eight miles away and connects the south coast with London.

Top-class racing can be enjoyed at Goodwood (nine miles), and don’t forget to check out Cowdray Park Polo Club, which is only a 30 minute drive from the front door.

Veterinary professionals nearby include Dunsford & Jackson Equine Veterinary surgeons (16 miles), Sussex Equine Hospital (29 miles) or Mayes Scrine Equine Veterinary Practice (36 miles).

If you want to get some cross-country miles in this summer, head over to Fair Oak (13 miles), Compton cross country (seven miles) or Lavant Equestrian (five miles), and a little further afield is Bucklands Farm (43 miles) or Petworth Schooling Course (20 miles).

The All England Jumping Course at Hickstead is just over an hour away via horsebox.

Sign up to the West Sussex Riding Club, or BSPS Area 14 for a range of local showing fixtures in the area.

Pointing takes place during the season at Parham (22 miles).

Offered for sale by Equus, there is a guide price of £2.2m on this heavenly set-up, but what do you think of its potential as your dream home?

West Mount is located adjacent to a bridle path which leads you up to the South Downs National Park. The home is also close to the sailing village of Bosham and the beaches at the Witterings if you want to hack a little further afield.

The lands totals 6.7 acres and included in the acreage is paddocks for grazing. One paddock has a field shelter in it.

There are two separate stable blocks, each with three loose boxes. The spacious central yard area offers opportunities to add further stabling, subject to gaining the necessary permissions.

Alongside the stable yard are further outbuildings, including a pole barn and hay store, a fully sound proofed music studio and an office.

When you’re not out exploring the local area with your horses, you can make use of this 20x40m all-weather post and railed school.

Other cool facilities on-site include a wildlife pond and a former cattery. This is set to one side of the property and while the it has not been in use for some time, it may be possible to start the business once again, subject to renovation and acquiring a licence from the local authority.

The jewel in the crown in the detached six-bedroom farmhouse including a self-contained annexe and spacious gardens.

The property is approached via a gated entrance onto a long driveway which leads to a central turning circle in front of the house with a parking area for several vehicles, including a horsebox.

As well as lawned gardens, the property has a patio and a decked terrace edged with borders.

The kitchen and dining room has space for a dining table and other features include space for a range style cooker, granite central island worktop and solid wooden worktops on the units.

The annexe can be accessed independently or via a reception hall from the main house. The annexe houses bedrooms five and six, while the main house has four bedrooms upstairs, one of which has an en-suite bathroom.

