Fall in love with this 7-bedroom house with 7 stables, over 53 acres and holiday cottages set in an idyllic location





Take a second to imagine your life at this extra-special property, which is new to the market, located on the fringes of the historic village of Hawkridge in the hills of southern Exmoor National Park (imagine the hacking…).

West Hollowcombe is located nearby to the moorland town of Dulverton, known as the southern gateway to Exmoor. The famous Tarr Steps are less than two miles away. Communication links include the A361, providing access to the north coast and the M5 at Tiverton and the nearest mainline railway station is Tiverton Parkway and International airports are located at both Exeter and Bristol.

Local equestrian centres include Upton Pyne EC (29 miles) and Higher Mainstone (25 miles).

Need a vet? Contact the experts at Torch Equine Vets (29 miles) or West Ridge Equine Veterinary Practice (23 miles).

If hunting is your passion head out with the Dulverton West Foxhounds or the Dulverton Farmers Hunt.

Cross country facilities can be accessed at Coxleigh Barton (22 miles) or at Ian Wright Equestrian (17 miles) who offers clinics and coaching.

Devon County Show is held just under an hour away from the front door.

Offered for sale by Symonds & Sampson, West Hollowcombe is priced at £1.95m.

Put your wellies on and come for a snoop…

The lands totals 53.82 acres. To the south of the property is a block of pastureland, with a timber field shelter in one of the top paddocks. The pasture runs down to the water meadow flanking the Dane’s Brook. The land is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest with rare species of flora and fauna, with bluebells and primroses in profusion.

To the east there is a hidden combe covered by mature broadleaf woodland and bordered by Dane’s Brook. West Hollowcombe Wood is of about 28.83 acres.

There are a range of outbuildings, including a main stable block with four stables, tack room and fenced yard. There are also three additional stables, a general purpose store and a stone workshop with potential for conversion subject to the necessary plannings being obtained.

West Hollowcombe Cottages are situated to the side of the house. The traditional stone barns have been converted into four rental cottages which have been operating since the 1990s. Each cottage has its own wood burner and south facing patio area, together with shared lawned gardens and a play area.

Set in a private location, the six or seven-bedroom house was built in the 1930s of mellow stone under a tiled hipped roof. The original dwelling has been extended and remodelled over time. It is surrounded by informal lawned gardens which blend into the surrounding rolling countryside.

The large sitting room has a solid oak floor together with a feature wood burner and light floods into the room through multiple windows.

