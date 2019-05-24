Walk the DriRug 70cm H&H Festival of Eventing cross-country course

Take a virtual walk around the DriRug 70cm cross-country course at the 2019 H&H Festival of Eventing.
The cross-country takes place on Sunday (26 May).
Fence 1 Keysoe logs (purple numbers)
Fence 2 log stack
Fence 3 step
Fence 4 wall
Fence 5a diamond table
Fence 5b brush log
Fence 6 stick pile
Fence 7 water
Fence 8a step
Fence 8b stone wall
Fence 9a rail
Fence 9b ditch
Fence 10 rail
Fence 11 pallisade
Fence 12a water
Fence 12b cane
Fence 12c skinny
Fence 13 cabin
Fence 14 arch
Fence 15a and b houses (arena fences)
Fence 16 corner
Fence 17 cart
Don’t miss the full report from the H&H Festival of Eventing in Horse & Hound magazine — on sale Thursday, 30 May