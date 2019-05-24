Walk the DriRug 70cm H&H Festival of Eventing cross-country course

Take a virtual walk around the DriRug 70cm cross-country course at the 2019 H&H Festival of Eventing.

The cross-country takes place on Sunday (26 May).

Fence 1 Keysoe logs (purple numbers)

Fence 2 log stack

Fence 3 step

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Fence 4 wall

Fence 5a diamond table

Fence 5b brush log

Fence 6 stick pile

Fence 7 water

Fence 8a step

Fence 8b stone wall

Fence 9a rail

Fence 9b ditch

Fence 10 rail

Fence 11 pallisade

Fence 12a water

Fence 12b cane

Fence 12c skinny

Fence 13 cabin

Fence 14 arch

Fence 15a and b houses (arena fences)

Fence 16 corner

Fence 17 cart

Don’t miss the full report from the H&H Festival of Eventing in Horse & Hound magazine — on sale Thursday, 30 May