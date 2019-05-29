8 mega moments from the 2019 H&H Festival of Eventing

Last weekend, the third ever Horse & Hound Festival of Eventing took place (25—27 May) at Keysoe, in Bedfordshire. Countless combinations took part in the 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 100cm classes, run in the format of a three-day event.

The sun shone (well, most of the time, anyway!) and horses and riders had the time of their lives over beautifully built courses and in a fun and friendly atmosphere.

Here are just a few of our favourite moments…

1. Serena Allery and Pocket Of Silver, who won the Spillers 80cm title

2. Somebody was very happy indeed!

3. Charlotte Cooke and Liscannor Tulira at the horse inspection

4. Charlotte, who is just 12-years-old, was the eventual winner of the Ariat 90cm title

5. Anna Saunders and Curious Lady fly across country in the 100cm class

6. Claire Knight and Mango at the trot-up

7. Claire and Mango won the DriRug 70cm class

8. Anna Saunders and Curious Lady, your 2019 100cm winners

Don’t miss the full report from the H&H Festival of Eventing in Horse & Hound magazine — on sale Thursday, 6 June