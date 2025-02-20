



As horses – like humans – are typically living longer than ever before, many owners are enjoying the company of their equine partners well into their teenage years and beyond. But when it comes to equine insurance, horses can be considered “veterans” once they pass the age of 15. So do you need to swap to a veteran horse insurance policy as soon as they hit 15?

Like so many things in the horse world, the answer is “it depends“. If your horse has been with an insurance company for a period of time, they may offer you the chance to continue on your existing policy, often up to the age of 20, although the levels of veterinary cover might change and your premiums may increase.

Whether you decide to continue with your existing insurance, or shop around for a policy that is specifically for veteran horses, it is important to read the small print to ensure that the cover being offered is suitable for you and your horse’s needs.

A typical difference between standard horse insurance and veteran horse insurance is which health issues are covered under vet fees. Some veteran policies will only cover horses for accidental, external injury and not any forms of illness. Some have colic cover available as an add-on option, while others do not cover colic at all. There are companies that continue to offer full vet cover regardless of the horse’s age, as long as conditions are not pre-existing.

Although there is no legal requirement to insure your horse no matter what age they are, having a minimum of third party liability cover will give you peace of mind should your horse cause injury to someone outside your immediate family, or damage to their possessions.

If your veteran horse is still being ridden, personal accident and tack cover are likely to be worthwhile. And while no-one likes to think about it, some veteran policies include cover to help with the unavoidable disposal costs, should you face this unfortunate end of life situation.

Example veteran horse insurance policies

So now we’ve highlighted some of the important items to consider when you are looking to insure your veteran horse, what does a veteran horse insurance policy typically cost?

The Insurance Emporium offers veteran horse insurance – covering death due to external visible accidental injury only, theft or straying – from £1.18 per lunar month (every four weeks, so 13 payments per year). This example is based on a horse aged over 20, valued at £500, kept in York and includes Emporium’s introductory 20% discount. If this horse was valued at £2,000, the policy would cost £5.03 per lunar month. You can then add additional cover for vets’ fees (external visible accidental injury only), colic cover for horses under 25, public liability, tack cover, personal accident and more to tailor the cover to suit.

Petplan offers veteran horse insurance for those aged between 20 and 40 for a maximum value of £1,500, whereas Agria states that “it doesn’t do veteran horse insurance” as they offer horses of any age with full cover for internal and external conditions for the entirety of their lives with no age-related exclusions. Contact the companies directly for a quote.

Some veteran horse insurance policies have upper age limits, whereas others do not – be sure to check the parameters of each insurance company.

Does my veteran need a vetting?

If you are considering purchasing or rehoming a horse aged 15 years or older and are wondering whether you would need a vetting in order to take out insurance, there are some insurers who will provide cover without a vetting, including Harry Hall. However, requirements may vary depending on the value of the horse and the type of coverage you are searching for.

Harry Hall’s coverage can include accidental external injury, vets’ fees insurance and liability protection with no upper age limit. Their veteran horse cover can start from £4.77 per month but excludes colic surgery.

So the good news is that if you do choose to insure your veteran horse, there are plenty of options available to suit all budgets and requirements. So check the policy is suitable for your needs and then you’ll know that you have support at hand if it is needed.

