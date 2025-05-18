



Upper Coberley Farm is a detached period farmhouse, set in about 20 acres with stables and an arena, located in the countryside just south of Cheltenham in Gloucestershire. Upper Coberley is a hamlet in the Cotswolds in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, a mile west of Coberley village.

The nearby villages of Cowley and Cockleford offer local amenities, including Cowley Manor, a luxury hotel, spa, and restaurant, and the Green Dragon pub.

Cheltenham is six miles away and has a range of educational, sporting, and leisure facilities, while Cirencester – a historic market town – is 10 miles away.

For commuters, Junction 11a of the M5 provides easy access to both Birmingham and Bristol, while Kemble station offers direct trains to London Paddington in around one hour 10 minutes. Cheltenham Spa station also runs frequent services to Birmingham and Bristol Temple Meads.

Upper Coberley Farm has a range of equestrian centres to train and compete at close by. The large-scale competition venue at Hartpury University is a 30-minute drive from the door.

Deer Park cross-country course (15 minutes) is close at hand for your training needs.

Other local centres include Moores Farm (40 minutes), Prestige Equestrian (25 minutes), Allens Hill (50 minutes), CCR Equestrian (30 minutes), and Rectory Farm Arena (15 minutes).

Racing fans can enjoy the action at Cheltenham (20 minutes).

If you like your hunting, enjoy a day with the Cotswold.

Upper Coberley Farm is on the market with Jackson-Stops with a price of £2.95m. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities include stabling, a tack room, and an all-weather rubber and fibre arena and paddocks. There is also fantastic hacking on the doorstep.

Additional outbuildings include garaging, a car port and a detached stone barn, with a versatile space above the garage currently used as a home office and gym. Planning permission is in place to convert this into holiday accommodation.

The gravel driveway provides ample private parking, while the lawned gardens, set to the side and rear of the house, feature mature trees, a duck pond, a productive kitchen garden and a terrace.

Originally built in the early 1800s, this detached home has been extended and completely renovated by the current owners over their 20-year tenure. Features include underfloor heating, contemporary glazing and an upgraded heating system, all while preserving the character of the original home with stone fireplaces and exposed beams.

The property sits within formal gardens, with panoramic views over the Cotswold Hills.

The house has a reception hall, which leads to two formal reception rooms at the front of the original house before opening into the kitchen, dining, and living space.

The kitchen has tall French windows and overhead roof lights, plus a bespoke kitchen with an AGA. This space connects to the garden terrace and a snug, study, boot room, laundry room and cloakroom with toilet. There’s also a cellar.

Upstairs, the principal suite has a dressing room and en-suite shower room, plus five further bedrooms, with three further bath/shower rooms.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now