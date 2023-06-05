Pay £795,000 for a secluded farmhouse, 11 stables, arena, farm buildings and 38 acres





A spacious detached farmhouse, a yard with stables and an arena, plus 38 acres of land. What more you could you possibly need in your next home?

Ty’r Nest can be found in the village of Croesyceiliog, two miles south of Carmarthen which provides access to the A48 dual carriageway which has a fast-link to the M4 motorway, Cardiff and Swansea. The village of Pembrey is 11 miles away.

Want to hunt? Head out with the Carmarthenshire.

Local equestrian centres within easy each include Beacons Equestrian Centre (20 miles), Oak Tree Equestrian (35 miles) and Little Mill Equestrian (seven miles).

Is the show ring where you shine? Sign up to BSPS Wales.

Point-to-point fixtures can be enjoyed at Carmarthen Park, which is just over five minutes from the front door, while racing is over at Ffos Las Racecourse (10 miles).

Cross-country courses can be found at Mynydd Mawr (11 miles) or Coxlake Farm (23 miles).

Local equine vets include South Wales Equine Vets, whose Dyffryn Tywi Equine Clinic can be found just over 15 minutes away.

Stock up on all your equestrian essentials at the Equine Shop Porthyrhyd (eight miles).

Offered for sale by Rural Scene, you can make this house a forever home for a price of £795,000.

The farmhouse is believed to be 150 years old and is set at the end of a long private driveway, surrounded by its own land. The set-up has been used previously as a livery yard and a stud.

The land totals 38 acres. While there are five main fields for grazing, other sections have been used to grow hay. A natural stream runs along the lower boundary and there are two main belts of mature woodland. You will also be within hacking distance of the local riding club.

Off the yard is the house and farm buildings. In the first outbuilding you will find three loose boxes, one of which has purpose-built stocks for veterinary use.

There is an additional stable yard comprising seven stables and a foaling box.

Other facilities include a yard WC, an open-fronted barn, a sand arena and a traditional barn incorporating a garage, clipping room, workshop, traditional range, store and an additional stable.

As well as an additional Dutch barn, there is a hay barn and a lower concrete yard with a cattle crush.

The main house is a traditional four-bedroom farmhouse which has a lawned garden with flower borders and mature shrubs.

The main entrance leads directly into the kitchen/diner which is fitted with a range of base and eye level units with work surfaces.

The living room has a fireplace with log burner, and there is also a separate sitting room.

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.