



This detached four-bedroom bungalow comes with a separate two-bedroom cottage, set in approximately 10 acres with an excellent range of outbuildings, equestrian facilities, level paddocks and access to great hacking.

Tryal Farm is about five miles from the village of Felinfach in west Wales, which offers a range of local amenities. Further facilities are available at Lampeter and Aberaeron, while the Ceredigion coast at New Quay is also within easy reach.

The Cardigan Bay coastline is about 20 minutes away at the seaside resort New Quay. The larger town of Carmarthen and the A48 M4 link road is about 24 miles to the south providing access to rest of south Wales – Swansea is about 54 miles and Cardiff about 94 miles – the Severn Bridge and beyond.

Local equestrian centres include Fedw (36 miles), Lluest (21 miles), and if you need to hire an arena for dressage or jumping, Little Mill Equestrian is 40 minutes’ drive. This is a British Dressage-approved venue and holds dressage competitions.

Need a vet? The experts at Dyffryn Tywi Equine Clinic, 22 miles from your door, have got you covered.

This property is on the market with Rural Scene with a guide price of £695,000. Let’s take a look around…

The main stable block houses three boxes, while there is a further timber stable yard with two more boxes.

There is also a post and railed arena with a rubber surface, which measures 38m in length and 22m wide at one end, narrowing to 15m at the other end.

The land extends to 10 acres and includes five post and railed paddocks. There are also two wildlife ponds.

A garage has a games room on the first floor and there is another stone barn with scope for conversion. The property is approached along a private drive, which leads to a space offering plenty of parking. The main garden includes a gravel seating area and lawn.

Tryal Farm bungalow has oil-fired central heating and the windows are double-glazed.

The main entrance is through a front porch which leads to a reception hallway, from which doors open into two bedrooms and a family bathroom, which is fitted with a modern suite with a roll top bath, toilet, wash hand basin, fully tiled walls and floor, and an airing cupboard.

The sitting room has a painted brick fireplace with a log burner, tiled floor and external glazed double doors opening out to the garden.

The kitchen is fitted with a comprehensive range of units with worksurfaces incorporating a 1½ bowl sink, five ring gas hob, electric oven, plumbing for washing machine and tiled floor. There is also a dining room and two further bedrooms, a shower room and a utility room.

A separate cottage, converted from a former traditional stone barn, has a sun lounge, a lounge/dining room with a log burner and a kitchen. There are two bedrooms on the first floor, plus a shower room.

There is also a static caravan with services connected, providing a sitting room, kitchen, two bedrooms and shower room.

