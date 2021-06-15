Top class equestrian facilities — including two arenas — as well as 40 acres, a period home and stunning hacking…





A dream country estate with all the horsey facilities a keen competition rider could wish for is on the hunt for someone to take the reins.

Elm Hill Estate boasts an elevated position with views over the Severn Valley in the village of Sinton Green in Worcestershire, bordering the western banks of the River Severn within the spectacular Malvern Hills. The property is well placed for access to Worcester (6 miles), Birmingham City Centre (32 miles), Wolverhampton (32 miles) and Cheltenham (32 miles).

Local equestrian centres to check out include: Hartpury College (32 miles), Gracelands EC (12.5 miles), Hereford Equestrian (29 miles), Allens Hill (19 miles) and Hillgrove Stud and Training Centre (1o miles).

You will be within easy reach of the Royal Three Counties Show Ground, which is a 35 minute (16 mile) drive away from the door step.

Your local showing society will be BSPS Area 15A.

Riding clubs in the area include Worcester & District, Bromsgrove & District and Malvern Hills Riding Club.

Get involved with the Worcestershire Hunt and you can use cross-country facilities at Bissell Wood Equestrian Centre (16 miles) or Lincomb Equestrian (11 miles).

Need an equine vet? Choose from Field Equine or Peasebrook Equine Clinic.

This luxurious yet traditional forever home is priced at £3m and is being offered for sale by Butler Sherborn.

The property extends to 40 acres and encompasses a renovated Grade II Listed country home and a modern equestrian centre of some 21,000 square feet. The base is surrounded by countryside and quiet country lanes ideal for hacking.

You can train whatever the weather, as the equestrian facilities include this 20x40m indoor arena with Martin Collins wax surface…

…as well as a 20x60m outdoor arena with all-weather surface, grass border and post and rail perimeter.

The stables are based around a fully contained barn. There are 15 stables in total, as well as a lean to with space for treadmill or spa, secure tack room, staff room including kitchen facilities, rug room and wash bays.

The main residence — a Grade II listed country home — is approached via a gated Walnut tree-lined avenue and lies at the centre of the property.

The seven-bedroom house sees accommodation set across three levels. The sympathetic renovation work has ensured original features of character and charm have been retained throughout.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.